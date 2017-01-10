Meryl Streep Used To Be An Actress Donald Trump Admired. He Said So In 2015

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... ? Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... ? Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! ? Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 ? Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep from last night. When u have a broken heart...turn it into art. You are astounding! #fangirlpic.twitter.com/gPmoprWLLg ? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 9, 2017