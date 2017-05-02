Met Gala 2017: See Priyanka Chopra Through Singer Nick Jonas' Lens

Nick was also careful of not stepping on Priyanka's gown. Here's the picture.
Twitter too gave a thumbs up to Priyanka's appearance. "Priyanka steals the show," read one of the tweets.
Priyanka, who is now working in Hollywood too, has made various appearances on foreign red carpet such as - Oscars, the Golden Globes and the Emmys.
She recently returned to India from New York after fulfilling her work commitments. Priyanka is making her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, where she features with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Baywatch releases on June 2 in India. Priyanka is also the star of the show Quantico, which is in its second season now.
Deepika Padukone too attended the Met Gala 2017 in a silver silk dress. The event was also attended by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Salma Hayek.
Nick Jonas is best known for his albums like Columbia Records, It's About Time and A Little Bit Longer.