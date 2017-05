Miami, Please Welcome Priyanka Chopra. Ready For Baywatch?

Chasing the sun.. #Miami bound. @baywatchmovie #BeBaywatch A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 11, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

And it begins... @baywatchmovie #BeBaywatch A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 11, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Look of the day. @ulyanasergeenko @etro @cristinaehrlich #spring #summer A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 10, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

It's showtime. Actress Priyanka Chopra is in Miami to promote her upcoming film, which releases on May 25 in USA. Last month, Priyanka returned to India after wrapping up the shoot of her television show's second season. Soon, the actress took off for UNICEF's charity gala in Zimbabwe as the Goodwill Ambassador. And now, Priyanka is posting pictures from the sun-kissed roads of Miami. In her latest post, Priyanka is dressed in a striped shirt with a neat hairdo and she captioned the image as: "Chasing the sun.. #Miami bound. @baywatchmovie #BeBaywatch (Sic)." She also shared a poster ofand wrote: "And it begins... @baywatchmovie #BeBaywatch (Sic)."Here's what Priyanka Chopra posted on Friday:On Thursday, Priyanka posted a picture while on her way to an undisclosed location/event. She looked fabulous in an outfit comprising Ulyana Sergeenko and Etro.Earlier, talking about the promotion ofin India, Priyanka told mid-day that the team may not promote the film here because of their hectic schedule abroad. "We are planning to promote separately so that we can cover more (cities). We are doing two premieres - Berlin and Miami. It will be a good month of travel and madness," Priyanka said. Priyanka Chopra stars as antagonist Victoria Leeds , who is running a dangerous business on the sidelines of a beach, whose main attraction is a lifeguard group headed by Mitch Buchannon (played by Dwayne Johnson). Mitch and his gang vow to bust Victoria's secret and end the surreptitious activities on the beach.releases on June 2 in India.