Miami, Please Welcome Priyanka Chopra. Ready For Baywatch?

Baywatch: Priyanka Chopra instagrammed pictures from her Miami trip for her maiden Hollywood film

  | May 12, 2017 12:53 IST (New Delhi)
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's Baywatch releases on June 2 in India. (Image courtesy: baywatchmovie)

It's showtime. Actress Priyanka Chopra is in Miami to promote her upcoming film Baywatch, which releases on May 25 in USA. Last month, Priyanka returned to India after wrapping up the shoot of her television show Quantico's second season. Soon, the actress took off for UNICEF's charity gala in Zimbabwe as the Goodwill Ambassador. And now, Priyanka is posting pictures from the sun-kissed roads of Miami. In her latest post, Priyanka is dressed in a striped shirt with a neat hairdo and she captioned the image as: "Chasing the sun.. #Miami bound. @baywatchmovie #BeBaywatch (Sic)." She also shared a poster of Baywatch and wrote: "And it begins... @baywatchmovie #BeBaywatch (Sic)."

Here's what Priyanka Chopra posted on Friday:
 
 

Chasing the sun.. #Miami bound. @baywatchmovie #BeBaywatch

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 
 

And it begins... @baywatchmovie #BeBaywatch

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



On Thursday, Priyanka posted a picture while on her way to an undisclosed location/event. She looked fabulous in an outfit comprising Ulyana Sergeenko and Etro.
 
 

Look of the day. @ulyanasergeenko @etro @cristinaehrlich #spring #summer

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on


Earlier, talking about the promotion of Baywatch in India, Priyanka told mid-day that the team may not promote the film here because of their hectic schedule abroad. "We are planning to promote separately so that we can cover more (cities). We are doing two premieres - Berlin and Miami. It will be a good month of travel and madness," Priyanka said.

Priyanka Chopra stars as antagonist Victoria Leeds, who is running a dangerous business on the sidelines of a beach, whose main attraction is a lifeguard group headed by Mitch Buchannon (played by Dwayne Johnson). Mitch and his gang vow to bust Victoria's secret and end the surreptitious activities on the beach.

Baywatch releases on June 2 in India.

 

