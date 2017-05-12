Miami, Please Welcome Priyanka Chopra. Ready For Baywatch?

Here's what Priyanka Chopra posted on Friday:
On Thursday, Priyanka posted a picture while on her way to an undisclosed location/event. She looked fabulous in an outfit comprising Ulyana Sergeenko and Etro.
Earlier, talking about the promotion of Baywatch in India, Priyanka told mid-day that the team may not promote the film here because of their hectic schedule abroad. "We are planning to promote separately so that we can cover more (cities). We are doing two premieres - Berlin and Miami. It will be a good month of travel and madness," Priyanka said.
Priyanka Chopra stars as antagonist Victoria Leeds, who is running a dangerous business on the sidelines of a beach, whose main attraction is a lifeguard group headed by Mitch Buchannon (played by Dwayne Johnson). Mitch and his gang vow to bust Victoria's secret and end the surreptitious activities on the beach.
Baywatch releases on June 2 in India.