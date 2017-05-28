Miranda Kerr Marries Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel In a Private Ceremony

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel started dating in 2015. The couple announced their engagement on July 20, 2016. The announcement was made on Evan Spiegel's app. Miranda Kerr showed off her gorgeous diamond ring in a post decorated with Bitmoji caricatures of the couple.
Earlier, Miranda Kerr was married to English actor Orlando Bloom. The couple got divorced in 2013. They have a six-year-old son, Flynn.
In an earlier interview to Elle Canada, Miranda Kerr opened up about depression post her split with Orlando Bloom.
"When Orlando and I separated, I actually went into a really bad depression. I never understood the depth of that feeling or the reality of that because I was naturally a very happy person," the Australian model told Elle Canada in an interview. Miranda added that she got through the bad phase by realising that "every thought you have affects your reality and only you have control of your mind."