Natalie Portman Welcomes Baby Girl, Amalia Millepied

The Black Swan actress, who attended the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, skipped going to the Oscars this year. The actress was though critically appraised for accurately portraying the role of the late US First Lady Jackie Kennedy in Jackie. The actress also channeled Demi Moore's famous pregnant photo shoot in the Hollywood Issue of a magazine.
The actress announced her pregnancy in September and debuted her baby bump at the Venice Film Festival in 2016. Earlier, she informed her fans through her publicist that because of her pregnancy, she would not be attending the Oscar 2017 ceremony in Los Angeles.
Natalie Portman, who made her debut in direction with A Tale of Love and Darkness, won the Best Actress award for her psychological ballet thriller Black Swan at Oscars 2010.