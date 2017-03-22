National Film Archive Of India "Thrilled" To Acquire New Award-Winning Films

The list of Iranian films comprise movies like 1989's The Peddler and a documentary, titled The Afghan Alphabet. The Peddler, set in Iran, tracks the story of a poor couple and a salesman. 2005's French film Lemming is a thriller starring actors Charlotte Rampling and Charlotte Gainsbourg in lead roles while Invasions Barbares is a crime drama.
National Film Archive Of India also made an appeal on Facebook, saying: "We also appeal to our friends and film lovers to aid our mission and submit any rare film/non-film material for preservation at our facilities."
In an interview with The Hindu, Prakash Magdum, the director of National Film Archive Of India, said: "We are proud to have a representative collection of world cinema, and are thrilled to acquire these notable titles, which have immensely enriched our collection."
The National Film Archive Of India (NFAI) has recently launched a children's movie club in association with Arbhaat Films in Pune. Movie screenings for children are hosted on the last weekend of every month with Satyajit Ray's Sonar Kella being the first movie to be screened.