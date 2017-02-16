Oscar Nominated Mel Gibson May Direct Suicide Squad 2

Meanwhile, Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge has been nominated in six categories at Academy Awards which take place on February 26. Mel Gibson scored Best Director nomination while Andrew Garfield is vying for Best Actor trophy. Hacksaw Ridge is also a Best Film nominee.
Suicide Squad was about a bunch of DC villains, who come together for an almost impossible mission. Should they succeed they'd be freed and if they failed, well, it's obvious they die. Will Smith played Floyd Lawton aka Deadshot, Jared Leto was The Joker, Margot Robbie starred Harley Quinn while Viola Davis played the government official who gave the villains the assignment.
Suicide Squad was a box office success despite negative critical reception. Critics slammed the film's plot, directing and characters, though actors Jared Leto and Margot Robbie's performances received praise.