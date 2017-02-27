Oscars 2017: 89th Academy Awards - Priyanka Chopra's Red Carpet Dress Looks Like Kaju Katli, Thinks AIB. Twitter Agrees

Here's what AIB has to say about Priyanka's Oscar look
Twitter appears to be nodding in agreement:
#Oscars2017: #PriyankaChopra shows up in white, looking like 'kaju katli' https://t.co/gO3UdAG6WRpic.twitter.com/oek6yE4erc? Ali Kazmi (@alikazmik) February 27, 2017
Oscars: Priyanka Chopra stuns in white, reminds AIB of 'kaju katli' https://t.co/tRDqUptwPPpic.twitter.com/Q29UfShVsQ? Taareekh Pe Taareekh (@tarekhpetarekh) February 27, 2017
So why aren't we outraged about @priyankachopra's Kaju Katli look today? Feels strange.? Covert CIA Operative (@twittteradz) February 27, 2017
@priyankachopra Your love for Kaju Katli is #unconditional#osars#funny#memepic.twitter.com/Wemkv3GwcL? Harsh Shah (@sh141gre) February 27, 2017
Priyanka Chopra has made several appearances on international red carpets now and at least one previous appearance also became a meme. The red chiffon Jason Wu dress which she wore to the Emmys last year reminded folks of the famous dancing woman emoji. Last year, she wore a white Zuhair Murad dress to the Oscars and it was included in Google's Year in Review at the end of 2016.
Social media hasn't yet delivered a verdict on Priyanka's after party look - a black sequined Michael Kors dress that we imagine she'll be shimmying in at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars do.
Have look at Priyanka Chopra's look for the Oscar after party