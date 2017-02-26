Advertisement
Oscars 2017: Full List Of Nominees

Oscars 2017: The 89th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's La La Land has received 14 nominations

  | February 26, 2017 18:54 IST (New Delhi)
Oscars 2017

Oscars 2017: Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's La La Land is expected to win in at least 10 categories

Oscars 2017 is almost here. The 89th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 26. The ceremony will take place on February 27 according to the Indian time. Hollywood's biggest names including- Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and others are hoping to win the Oscars this year in various categories. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's La La Land is predicted to make history. The film has been nominated in 14 categories. This year's list of best films include- Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight. The 89th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. This will be Mr Kimmel's first time as Oscars host.

Oscar 2017 will begin from 8:30 pm EST and the red carpet coverage will begin at 5:30 pm EST. Therefore, in India, viewers can watch the award ceremony live from 7 am and red carpet starts at 4 am. The award ceremony will be streamed live on their official site.

The List Of Nominees

Best Picture

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Hacksaw Ridge

Fences

Hell Or High Water

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Dennis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actress

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Amy Adams, Arrival

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Actor

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Supporting Actor

Dev Patel, Lion

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Mahershala Ali,Moonlight

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Foreign Language Film

Land Of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Tori Erdmann

Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Original Song

Audition from La La Land

Can't Stop the Feeling from Trolls

City of Stars from La La Land

Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go from Moana

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo

Star Wars: The Rogue One

Cinematography

Bradford Young, Arrival

Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Greig Fraser, Lion

James Laxton, Moonlight

Rodrigo Prieto,Silence

Documentary Short Subject

Dan Krauss, Extremis

Daphine Matziaraki, 4.1 Miles

Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen, Joe's Violin

Marcel Mettlesiefen and Stephen Ellis, Watani: My Homeland

Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara, The White Helmets

Documentary Feature

Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo, Fire At Sea

Raul Peck, Remi Grellety and Herbert Peck, I Am Not Your Negro

Robert Ross Williams and Julie Goldman, Life, Animated

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, OJ Made in America

Ava Duvernay, Spencer Averick And Howard Barish, 13th

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Sound Editing

Arrival

Deep Water Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Star Wars: The Rogue One

13 Hours

Makeup & Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Live Action Short Subject

Enenemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper
 

Highlights

  • Dev Patel has been nominated in Best Supporting Award category for Lion
  • In India, viewers can watch the award ceremony live from 7 am
  • The 89th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel
 

