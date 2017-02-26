Oscars 2017: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Party Together A Day Before 89th Academy Awards

Deepika Padukone, 31, looked chic as she sported an abstract-design full length dress.
Check out Deepika's pictures at the pre-Oscars party.
Deepika Padukone at Charles Finch and Chanel annual pre-Oscar awards dinner. She looks stunning! pic.twitter.com/LPAI4zB33u? Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) February 26, 2017
Priyanka Chopra wore an off-white dress and paired her look with a blue jacket. Her bold eye-make up totally complemented her look. The 34-year-old actress captioned one of her images as, "What an epic evening! #PreOscars."
A fanclub also shared Deepika and Priyanka's photo together:
OMG! Two gorgeous divas in one frame! @deepikapadukone@priyankachoprapic.twitter.com/hm1za0Aupw? Deepika Fan Club (@DeepikaHolics) February 26, 2017
Priyanka is now a regular at various Hollywood events. The Quantico stars has also received two People's Choice Awards. She also made an appearance at the Golden Globes Awards while Deepika was spotted at the after-party. This is Priyanka's second appearance at the Oscars. Last year, the she was one of the presenters.
Meanwhile, Mike Jagger tweeted that he wouldn't be attending the Oscars 2017. Priyanka had earlier announced that she will be attending the Academy Awards. She posted: "Change of plans! Oscars here we come. Mick Jagger LA LA Land." However, Mike wrote: "How odd, I read that I'm going to the Oscars with Priyanka Chopra. I shall not be going to the Oscars at all."
How odd, I read that I'm going to the Oscars with Priyanka Chopra. I shall not be going to the Oscars at all...? Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) February 25, 2017
The 89th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 26. The ceremony will take place on February 27 according to the Indian time. The Oscars 2017 will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Oscar 2017 will begin from 8:30 pm EST and the red carpet coverage will begin at 5:30 pm EST. In India, viewers can watch the award ceremony live from 7 am.