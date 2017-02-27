Oscars 2017: Dev Patel's Mother Is His Date For The Night

At the red carpet, when Patel was being interviewed and asked to call over his mother, she walked over with a big smile and stood beside the actor very proudly, as he spoke about his role in the Oscar-nominated film. When Dev Patel was asked: How does he feel about watching himself in his own films? The actor said that while he isn't generally fan of watching himself, he sneaked into the last scene of Lion recently. "That moment there was no real extras," Dev said about the movie. "There's some real truth to it...This in particular I am overwhelmed by."
Here's What Dev Patel said on Oscar's red carpet
Watch a red carpet interview with #Oscars Supporting Actor nominee Dev Patel. Brought to you by @walmart's #TheReceipt. pic.twitter.com/9LDUZbdXZU? The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017
Lion is set in India and Australia and based on the real life incident of Saroo Brierley, the film boasts an impeccable line of actors. Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Priyanka Bose also stars in Lion.
The 89th Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is currently being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California to honor the best films of 2016.