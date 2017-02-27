Advertisement
Oscars 2017: Dev Patel's Mother Is His Date For The Night

Dev Patel made an appearance on Oscars' red carpet with a woman and before you start the guessing game, it was his mother.

  | February 27, 2017 07:39 IST (New Delhi)
Dev Patel

Dev Patel photographed with mother at Oscar's red carpet (Picture Courtsey: AFP)

Dev Patel was one of the most awaited appearances at the Oscar's red carpet, and guess what, he made it with his mother Anita Patel. Dev Patel, who has been nominated for the first time in Oscars, might sweep the award in the Best Supporting Actor category for Lion. Dev Patel chose to wear a white colored tuxedo, paired with black bow-tie and actor's mother complemented him in a black velvet saree. Interestingly, Garth Davis directed Lion is a story of a young man, Saroo (Patel), who gets separated from his family in India, gets adopted by an Australian family, and sets out to find his biological family.

At the red carpet, when Patel was being interviewed and asked to call over his mother, she walked over with a big smile and stood beside the actor very proudly, as he spoke about his role in the Oscar-nominated film. When Dev Patel was asked: How does he feel about watching himself in his own films? The actor said that while he isn't generally fan of watching himself, he sneaked into the last scene of Lion recently. "That moment there was no real extras," Dev said about the movie. "There's some real truth to it...This in particular I am overwhelmed by."

Here's What Dev Patel said on Oscar's red carpet
 

Lion is set in India and Australia and based on the real life incident of Saroo Brierley, the film boasts an impeccable line of actors. Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Priyanka Bose also stars in Lion.

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is currently being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California to honor the best films of 2016.
 

