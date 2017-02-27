Oscars 2017: Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Kimmel Ensured A Roaring Start

Here's a glimpse of Justin Timberlake's performance:
.@jtimberlake kicks off the #Oscars in style. Presented by @ATT. pic.twitter.com/VKYzD7cZTz? The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel added a hilarious flavour to his introductory speech at the Oscars, touching upon topics like President Donald Trump, the diversity at the Oscars this year and actor-filmmaker Matt Damon. The Martian actor was called "fat" and "selfish" before the film Manchester By The Sea was invoked. The Matt Damon-produced drama stars Casey Affleck in the lead role and is nominated in five categories, including Best Actor and Best Director for Kenneth Lonergan.
"When I first met Matt, I was the fat one. He was very selfish but he did something very unselfish. He gave that role to Casey Affleck and made a Chinese ponytail movie instead and that movie went on to lose 80 million dollars," said Mr Kimmel.
Jimmy Kimmel also had the crowd cracking up when he referred to the films Hidden Figures and La La Land in his own way: "Black people say Nasa, white people say jazz."