Oscars 2017: La La Land's Short-Lived Glory Is Subject Of Hilarious Twitter Jokes

Twitter is thrilled by the Oscar blooper and been sharing tweets that will crack you up. We have curated some for you. You're welcome.
So what happened last night?#envelopegate#Oscars#Moonlight#LaLaLandpic.twitter.com/Ev3bA6KdNY? TonyBet Canada (@tonybetcanada) February 27, 2017
Congrats to #MoonlightMovie#LaLaLand and all the #Oscars winners and nominees! pic.twitter.com/qN4C5ZUxJ9? Picturehouse Central (@CentralPictureH) February 27, 2017
Some tweets invoked Steve Harvey, who announced the wrong Miss Universe winner last year.
#BestPicture craziness at the #Oscars this year. #lalaland & #moonlight ...totally HARVEY'D! pic.twitter.com/gfsIx4YzCQ? The Flippist (@TheFlippist) February 27, 2017
Some compared La La Land's loss to a failed slam dunk attempt.
la la land pic.twitter.com/UAnSYTGdKz? PRADEEPNEXTDOOR (@IamHarshDave) February 27, 2017
La La Land, let it out:
me when i see pieces praising #LaLaLand's crew for being gracious instead of recognizing #Moonlight as one of the greatest films ever made: pic.twitter.com/dZXqaP76HM? MAX IM A KOOPA (@meakoopa) February 28, 2017
Some even referred to Harry Potter and Professor Dumbledore, who often rephrased his verdicts in "light of recent events."
This is the best one. #Oscars#lalaland#Moonlight#epicfail#lol#HARRYPOTTERpic.twitter.com/0EjMjub2iK? Dice Prophet (@DiceProphet) February 27, 2017
Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling's reaction was also spotted and shared.
Sometime a #photograph says a thousand words. Tonight this one of @RyanGosling was one of them. #Oscars#lalaland#BestPicturepic.twitter.com/jrZG5fgKgz? Snappr (@snappr_co) February 27, 2017
And then he did this:
"I switched the envelopes.." #Oscars2017#Oscars#moonlight#LALALAND#AcademyAwards#oscarsfail#ryangoslingpic.twitter.com/0NUkrcenxk? Saad Siddiqui (@PakiWisdom) February 27, 2017
The hunt is on for Faye Dunaway, who actually read out La La Land's name from the card (the envelope contained the Best Actress' name - La La Land's Emma Stone):
While #WarrenBeatty apologized on stage, where was #FayeDunaway who was the one who actually announced #LaLaLand as the winner? pic.twitter.com/3O6VmzzGS8? Victoria Green (@ohthattori) February 27, 2017
La La Land won the highest number of Oscars with six wins, including Best Director for Damien Chazelle and Best Actress for Ms Stone. There was no Oscar for Ryan Gosling, nominated in the Best Actor category, the prize going to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea. Moonlight went home with three Oscars, including Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Best Adapted Screenplay.