Oscars 2017: List Of Winners

Oscars 2017: La La Land, which was nominated in a record 14 categories, has already lost two awards to Hacksaw Ridge and Arrival each in the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing categories

  | February 27, 2017 08:05 IST (New Delhi)
Oscars 2017

Oscars 2017: Mahershala Ali at the Oscars (Courtesy: AFP)

The 89th Academy Awards are currently underway at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday night, which is Monday morning in India. The award show began with last year's Best Actress winner Alicia Vikander announcing Mahershala Ali as the winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Barry Jenkins's Moonlight. Meanwhile, La La Land, which was nominated in a record 14 categories, has already lost two awards to Hacksaw Ridge and Arrival each in the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing categories. Mahershala Ali left behind actors like Jeff Bridges of Hell Or High Water, Lucas Hedges of Manchester By The Sea, Michael Shannon of Nocturnal Animals and Dev Patel of Lion for his win.

Here's the list of winners:

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Documentary Feature: Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, OJ Made in America

Sound Editing: Arrival
Sound Mixing: Hacksaw Ridge
Makeup & Hairstyling: Suicide Squad
Costume Design:Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Oscars 2017 is being hosted by late night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel.

