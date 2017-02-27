Oscars 2017: List Of Winners

The 89th Academy Awards
are currently underway at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday night, which is Monday morning in India. The award show began with last year's Best Actress winner Alicia Vikander announcing Mahershala Ali as the winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Barry Jenkins's Moonlight
. Meanwhile, La La Land
, which was nominated in a record 14 categories, has already lost two awards to Hacksaw Ridge
and Arrival
each in the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing categories. Mahershala Ali left behind actors like Jeff Bridges of Hell Or High Water
, Lucas Hedges of Manchester By The Sea
, Michael Shannon of Nocturnal Animals
and Dev Patel of Lion
for his win.
Here's the list of winners:Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali, MoonlightBest Documentary Feature
: Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, OJ Made in AmericaSound Editing
: ArrivalSound Mixing
: Hacksaw RidgeMakeup & Hairstyling
: Suicide SquadCostume Design:Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Oscars 2017 is being hosted by late night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel.