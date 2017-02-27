Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra Changes Out Of Red Carpet Silver Into Black For After Party

The black party dress was like the yin to the yang of the dress Priyanka Chopra wore to the Oscars. She walked the red carpet looking very polished in a silver column by Ralph and Russo, self-checked with a geometric pattern. The strapless dress was cut daringly low down the sides of the bodice, which is why it was probably a good idea Priyanka changed out of it into a more dance-friendly number.
At the Vanity Fair party, Priyanka Chopra will likely hang out with compatriot Deepika Padukone, who she was also spotted with at a pre-Oscars party. Actor Live Schreiber, who was Priyanka Chopra's co-presenter at the Oscars last year, was also at the after party.
Deepika Padukone at Vanity Fair Oscars after party pic.twitter.com/vK98cGO1gV? Deepika Addicts (@deepikaddicts) February 27, 2017
Priyanka Chopra, also spotted at the Golden Globes this year and the after party, stars in the American series Quantico. She is currently prepping for her Hollywood debut Baywatch, opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who introduced one of the performances at the Oscars, and Zac Efron.