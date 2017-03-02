Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson Reveal Story Behind This Pic

Priyanka Chopra and The Rock's Twitter trail:
Luv me some @priyankachopra. Here she tells me how wearing blue velvet makes my head look even larger than it actually is. #Baywatch#Oscarshttps://t.co/E1sLt2CgDz? Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 1, 2017
Haha as if!! @TheRock looked extremely dapper in blue Velvet! Was great to c u DJ.. #Baywatch#oscarshttps://t.co/XjEUDC3qZ7? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 1, 2017
Here are some more pictures of Priyanka and The Rock's Oscar rendezvous:
More Priyanka and @TheRock@priyankachopra#Oscarspic.twitter.com/OAe2Cjpkc5? (@iiffiy) February 27, 2017
Baywatch is Priyanka Chopra's first Hollywood project. The 34-year-old actress plays antagonist opposite Dwayne Johnson and his lifeguard gang. Baywatch the film is an adaptation of a popular television show of the same name. Actors David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson popularized the characters of Mitch Buchannon and CJ Parker which will be played by The Rock and Kelly Rohrbach respectively. Zac Efron plays Matt Brody and Alexandra Daddario stars as Summer Quinn. Baywatch is scheduled for May release.
Watch the trailer of Baywatch:
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is busy filming her American television show Quantico which has fetched her best actress People's Choice Award twice. In Bollywood, Priyanka is reportedly all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project. This will be her third collaboration with Mr Bhansali, who directed her in Bajirao Mastani and was the producer of her National Award-winning film Mary Kom.