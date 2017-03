Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson Reveal Story Behind This Pic

Luv me some @priyankachopra. Here she tells me how wearing blue velvet makes my head look even larger than it actually is. #Baywatch#Oscarshttps://t.co/E1sLt2CgDz ? Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 1, 2017

co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had a reunion (of sorts) on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday evening. Priyanka, dressed in a silver Ralph & Russo creation , was photographed chatting and laughing with Dwayne, who wore a blue velvet jacket to the award show. And now, days after the event, The Rock shared their picture from the red carpet and narrated the backstory of the shot - apparently, Priyanka told The Rock that "wearing blue velvet makes my head look even larger than it actually is." However, on Twitter Priyanka said: "Haha as if!! @TheRock looked extremely dapper in blue Velvet! (sic)"Here are some more pictures of Priyanka and The Rock's Oscar rendezvous:is Priyanka Chopra's first Hollywood project. The 34-year-old actress plays antagonist opposite Dwayne Johnson and his lifeguard gang.the film is an adaptation of a popular television show of the same name. Actors David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson popularized the characters of Mitch Buchannon and CJ Parker which will be played by The Rock and Kelly Rohrbach respectively. Zac Efron plays Matt Brody and Alexandra Daddario stars as Summer Quinn.is scheduled for May release.Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is busy filming her American television showwhich has fetched her best actress People's Choice Award twice. In Bollywood, Priyanka is reportedly all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project. This will be her third collaboration with Mr Bhansali, who directed her inand was the producer of her National Award-winning film