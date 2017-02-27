Advertisement
Oscars 2017: Stars Shimmer On Red Carpet As Diamonds And Gold Have Their Day

Oscars 2017: Stars wore gold and silver gowns on the red carpet doused with a generous helping of diamonds, feathers, sequins

  | February 27, 2017 10:02 IST (Los Angeles)
Oscars 2017

Oscars 2017: Emma Stone and Charlize Theron at the 89th Academy Awards (Images courtesy: AFP)

Hollywood's A-list stars walked in gold and silver gowns on the Oscar red carpet on Sunday, doused with a generous helping of diamonds, feathers, sequins and symbolic blue ribbons on the world's most cinematic runway. Emma Stone, nominated for Best Actress in La La Land sparkled in a 1920s inspired gold fringed Givenchy gown, as Hidden Figures' Octavia Spencer opted for a silvery Marchesa adorned with a flounce of feathers. Resembling a real-life - though much more chic - Oscar award, actress Jessica Biel sported a shimmering gold-copper Kaufman Franco beaded gown accessorized with a bold African-inspired necklace from Tiffany's. "I call it perfection!" piped in husband Justin Timberlake, wearing Tom Ford.
 
oscars

Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at the Oscars. (Images courtesy: AFP)


Lion supporting actor nominee Dev Patel and television host Ryan Seacrest shared fashion warnings about the dangers of wearing white tuxedos jackets on a red carpet filled with women in red lipstick as Dakota Johnson floated by in a flowing gold Gucci.
 
oscars 2016

Dev Patel , Dakota Johnson and Ryan Seacrest at the Academy Awards. (images courtesy: AFP)


Fashion experts agreed the elegance quotient was high, with nods to "old Hollywood glamour" updated for today. "This is a fantastic year for fashion on the red carpet," said InStyle's fashion news director Eric Wilson. "It's unusual to see this many great gowns, each with something unusual that makes it feel like a new look."

BLUE RIBBON STATEMENT

Diamonds adorned the throat of Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson, poured into a midnight blue velvet Alberta Ferretti gown with a daring split at the leg.
 
taraji

Taraji P Henson wore an Alberta Ferretti gown. (Image courtesy: AFP)


Velvet ruffles from Oscar de la Renta cascaded down last year's best actress winner Brie Larson in an old Hollywood glamour look with a dramatic decolletage.
 
brie larson

Brie Larson wore Oscar de la Renta couture. (Image courtesy: AFP)


The velvet is big. That will be a trend continuing in 2017 as we've seen on runways," said Glamour fashion news director Florence Kane.

Isabelle Huppert, nominated for Best Actress for Elle showed her typically refined style in a long-sleeved silver Armani Prive gown, while Ruth Negga, also nominated in the same category for Loving, chose a lacy Valentino in the fashion house's signature vibrant red.
 
oscars

Isabelle Huppert (L) in Armani Prive gown and Ruth Negga (R) in Valentino. (Images courtesy: AFP)


Supporting Actress winner Viola Davis poured herself into an off-the-shoulder red Armani, as Charlize Theron went for a metallic look in Dior.
 
oscars

Charlize Theron shimmered in Dior and Viola rocked a red Armani. (Image courtesy: AFP)


Ruth Negga and other attendees like model Karlie Kloss added a blue ribbon to their gowns and tuxedos to show support for the American Civil Liberties Union, an organization that worked to get President Donald Trump's travel ban blocked in courts.
 
karlie kloss

Karlie Kloss looked spectacular at the Oscars. (Image courtesy: AFP)


Also sporting a blue ribbon was Lin Manuel Miranda, best known for Broadway's Hamilton. He had his mother on his arm as his date and noted proudly that he bought his tuxedo in Yonkers, New York, at the same shop where he bought his high school prom tux years ago. "Chanel Pharrell!" proclaimed singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams, decked out in a fitted Chanel tux accessorized with a dramatic black bead necklace that fell down over the lapel.
 
oscar

Lin Manuel Miranda and Pharrell Williams at the Oscars. (Image courtesy: AFP)


Two stuffed pandas, meanwhile were the arm candy of Jackie Chan, stand-ins for the real pandas the action star adopted at a breeding facility in Chengdu, China.
 
oscars

Jackie Chan at the Academy Awards. (Image courtesy: AFP)


"I am the panda ambassador! They go wherever I go, they take photos with famous people, Stallone, Clinton...," he said.

