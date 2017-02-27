Oscars 2017: Viola Davis Wins Best Supporting Actress For Fences

Denzel Washington is also nominated in the Best Actor category for Fences. Viola Davis plays the character of a frustrated sanitation worker, set in Pittsburgh of the 1950s while Mr Washington featured as her husband, who once aspired of a successful career in baseball.
Viola Davis was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category along with stars like Naomie Harris of Moonlight, Nicole Kidman of Lion, Octavia Spencer of Hidden Figures and Michelle Williams of Manchester By The Sea. This year, the Suicide Squad actor also won the Best Supporting Actress award at the Golden Globes.
Viola Davis starred in three films last year - Fences, Suicide Squad and Custody. She currently appears on popular TV show How to Get Away with Murder as Professor Annalise Keating. Ms Davis has also been part of TV series like The Andromeda Strain, Jesse Stone: Sea Change and Without a Trace and is best known for films like The Help, Doubt and Won't Back Down.
