Poster Of Shahid Kapoor's Brother Ishaan's Debut Film Will Release in Berlin Film Fest

"This poster is Majidi's vision for the film and his special showcase of India seen from his lens and sets the tone of the project that the viewers can look forward to. We are excited about unveiling the first look of our film at Berlin film Festival and hope that everyone there shares and partakes in our enthusiasm with their positive response," Akash Chawla and Shareen Mantri said in a statement, reports IANS.
Beyond The Clouds is being shot in various parts of India and the film's music is composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.
Amar Kaushik, the chief assistant director told IANS Majid Majidi is going to create magic with the movie. "For me, he is the God of cinema and I am trying to use this opportunity to learn the art of filmmaking from the God himself. I cannot explain the feeling I have when I discuss shots and stories with him. It's like living in a dream," he said.
(With IANS inputs)