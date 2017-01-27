Priyanka Bose Says Role In Oscar Nominated Lion Was A Dream Come True

"I sometimes I feel very left out because I'm just different in my sensibilities, but I keep beating the same drum saying, listen, look at me now, I am here to offer 110 per cent. So when a project like 'Lion' comes up I'm like, 'Okay, I've been waiting to exhale for all this time'," Priyanka added.
Priyanka also told FemaleFirst about a heart-wrenching scene in Lion, when Saroo (Dev Patel) is reunited with his mother. The actress said: "That scene was their reunion after an entire lifetime. Garth, Dev and I workshopped a lot prior, and Dev and I got to know each other very intimately, in a very beautiful way. Then Garth made sure we didn't see each other for about four days. And that caused so much detachment anxiety - I had no idea I was going to go through that! Both Dev and I were in the same boat, but we went with it and then we finally saw each other on set. He was looking for me in the crowd, and I was looking for him, and then we saw each other, and it was quite gorgeous."
Lion is a drama film based on a non-fiction book A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierly. Saroo Brierly, an Indian-born Australian businessman, was separated from his mother and brother when he got lost while riding a train in rural India. Saroo was adopted by an Australian family but he eventually managed to track down his family in India via Google maps after 25 years.
Lion has received six nominations in Oscar 2017. Dev Patel has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role of Saroo and Nicole Kidman in the Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of an Australian who adopted Saroo Brierley.