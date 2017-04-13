Priyanka Chopra Joins Tribeca Film Festival As Jury Member

Actor Michael Rapaport has been roped in to host the Tribeca Film Festival, this year. The film fest, taking place at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, will start on April 19 and end on April 30. The winners in each category will be announced in a ceremony on April 27, according to Hollywood Reporter.
Priyanka Chopra is also awaiting the release of Hollywood debut Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron. In the beachside dramedy, Priyanka plays antagonist Victoria Leeds. Earlier, Priyanka said in a Twitter chat that she plays a "bombshell of a villain" but in the trailer and film clips, Priyanka was hardly given screen space. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra told news agency IANS that the makers did so deliberately to save the best for the film.
In India, Priyanka's film Ventilator, which she produced through her Purple Pebble Pictures, won three National Awards, including Best Director for Rajesh Mapuskar.