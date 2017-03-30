Priyanka Chopra On Zac Efron's Abs: Got Hungry Watching Him Work So Hard

When Priyanka was asked about Zac Efron's training regime she said: "Even in between shots, he's like training. He is forever training. I watched him and I ate. I was always eating whenever Zac was training. I don't know why I always got hungry seeing him work so hard."
The video of Priyanka talking about Zac Efron has been shared on social media.
Priyanka Chopra talks about seeing @ZacEfron's abs for the first time @priyankachopra#Baywatch#Cinemaconpic.twitter.com/Gd6o39FnPS? PRIYANKA DAILY (@PriyankaDaily) March 29, 2017
Meanwhile, Priyanka also shared pictures of her fun-filled moments from the CinemaCon.
Baywatch casts Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron in opposite teams - Zac is part of Team Lifeguard headlined by The Rock while Priyanka features as the prime antagonist Victoria Leeds in the film. Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch is the onscreen adaptation of the nineties' popular TV show, starring Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff, both of who will feature in cameos in the film.
Baywatch is scheduled to hit screens on May 26.