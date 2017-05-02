Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Posts A Sweet Message For Her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson On His Birthday

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, posted a special birthday wish for her co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on social media

  | May 02, 2017 22:07 IST (New Delhi)
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka and Dwayne Johnson in a still from Baywatch (Image courtesy: Priyanka)

  • Priyanka: You are one of the nicest most driven people I have ever met
  • "Thank you for being such a positive force," wrote Priyanka
  • Varun Dhawan also wished Dwayne Johnson on social media
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, posted a special birthday wish for her co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on social media. The 34-year-old actress shared an adorable picture with Dwayne Johnson from the Oscars red carpet and captioned it: "Happy birthday @therock you are one of the nicest most driven people I have ever met. Always an inspiration for everyone who works with you. Thank you for being such a positive force in everything i do. Here's wishing you tremendous love happiness and laughter!" See the beautiful picture posted by Priyanka Chopra below
 


Actor Varun Dhawan also wished his 'number one hero' Dwayne Johnson on social media. He wrote: "Happy birthday @therock. You will always be my number1 hero in life and an inspiration for million. Wishing you a long life of kicking ass and electrifying all of sports entertainment."
 


Last week, Dwayne Johnson praised the Fashion actress in a tweet, calling her the 'prefect choice' for Baywatch. "Hard to balance real malevolence with charm and humour. Perfect choice for our Baywatch," Dwayne tweeted.
 

Baywatch, directed by Seth Gordon, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 25. The film is based on popular nineties television series of the same name. Baywatch also stars Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff, and Pamela Anderson. In the film, Priyanka Chopra will be seen portraying the role of the main antagonist, Victoria Leeds.

Priyanka Chopra wrapped shoot for the second season of American TV show Quantico last month. She will soon begin promoting her upcoming Hollywood film Baywatch along with the entire star cast.

The Barfi! actress made her debut appearance on the red carpet of Met Gala 2017 in New York on Monday night.

Priyanka Chopra, who is now quite popular in the West, has made several appearances on foreign red carpet like the Golden Globes, Oscars and the Emmys.

Priyanka has also appeared on international talk shows such as - The Ellen Show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood venture was Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal. She will reportedly next feature in the biopic of late astronaut Kalpana Chawla, to be directed by Priya Mishra.
 

 

