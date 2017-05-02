Priyanka Chopra Posts A Sweet Message For Her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson On His Birthday

Actor Varun Dhawan also wished his 'number one hero' Dwayne Johnson on social media. He wrote: "Happy birthday @therock. You will always be my number1 hero in life and an inspiration for million. Wishing you a long life of kicking ass and electrifying all of sports entertainment."
Last week, Dwayne Johnson praised the Fashion actress in a tweet, calling her the 'prefect choice' for Baywatch. "Hard to balance real malevolence with charm and humour. Perfect choice for our Baywatch," Dwayne tweeted.
Hard to balance real malevolence with charm and humor. Perfect choice for our @baywatchmovie@priyankachopra? Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 27, 2017
Baywatch, directed by Seth Gordon, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 25. The film is based on popular nineties television series of the same name. Baywatch also stars Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff, and Pamela Anderson. In the film, Priyanka Chopra will be seen portraying the role of the main antagonist, Victoria Leeds.
Priyanka Chopra wrapped shoot for the second season of American TV show Quantico last month. She will soon begin promoting her upcoming Hollywood film Baywatch along with the entire star cast.
The Barfi! actress made her debut appearance on the red carpet of Met Gala 2017 in New York on Monday night.
Priyanka Chopra, who is now quite popular in the West, has made several appearances on foreign red carpet like the Golden Globes, Oscars and the Emmys.
Priyanka has also appeared on international talk shows such as - The Ellen Show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood venture was Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal. She will reportedly next feature in the biopic of late astronaut Kalpana Chawla, to be directed by Priya Mishra.