Priyanka Chopra Was Asked If She Will Bring Team Baywatch To India. What She Said

"But while I am in town, I will definitely do as much as I can. I don't know about the rest of the team," IANS quoted the 34-year-old actress as saying. Earlier in January, Deepika Padukone had arranged a blockbuster welcome for Vin Diesel in Mumbai. Deepika stepped in to Hollywood co-starring with Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage.
Looks like India or not, Priyanka indeed has destinations across US on her list. Priyanka, who headlines Quantico as FBI-recruit-turned-CIA-agent Alex Parrish, has been shuttling between the Big Apple and her home-town for the past few year and plans to visit India soon. "I've to come back (to the US) again because I'll be travelling for Baywatch," she told IANS. "I am very excited. It's been a long run for Quantico 2 and I am very tired. I am just waiting to come home," she added. During her 10-day visit in India, Priyanka will reportedly decide on her upcoming projects in Bollywood and also focus on her brand endorsements. Priyanka will also celebrate the National Award wins of her Marathi production Ventilator, when in India.
Priyanka Chopra and the Baywatch cast, comprising Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass and Ilfenesh Hadera took Las Vegas by storm in March, when they took their film to the Cinemacon.
Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch casts Priyanka Chopra as main antagonist Victoria Leeds. Baywatch is scheduled for May this year.
(With IANS inputs)