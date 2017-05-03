Priyanka Chopra Wasn't Offended By Jokes On Met Gala Dress. Here Are Her Favourites

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at the Met Gala, wearing a beige trench coat-style ballgown with a 20-foot train (yes, you read it right). The ensemble is courtesy Ralph Lauren studious. Soon after Priyanka's appearance on the red carpet, Twitter compared her dress to a huge mop, a bedsheet and more. Twitter also said the train could serve as a gigantic tent and may even be used as a parachute.
"Drumroll," said Priyanka:
The 34-year-old actress also offered a glimpse of the perks of wearing a custom Ralph Lauren ensemble. In her Instagram post, she clearly explained how she easily avoided the inconvenience that could have been caused by the never-ending train of her trench coat. Priyanka arrived on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday evening and let her hair down at the after party later.
Meanwhile, Priyanka also revealed how the idea for the dress was conceptualised:
Priyanka, who also posed with Nick Jonas on the red carpet, shared a glimpse of the after-party:
The Met Gala red carpet also saw Priyanka Chopra's Bajirao Mastani co-star Deepika Padekone turn heads in an icy white satin dress. Deepika and Priyanka, who were not photographed together on the red carpet, rubbed shoulders with the likes of Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Salma Hayek at the fashion gala.
Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in New York for promotional duties of her Hollywood debut Baywatch, is awaiting the release of the film this month in the US. Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, will hit screens India on June 2.