Priyanka Chopra Wasn't Offended By Jokes On Met Gala Dress. Here Are Her Favourites

**drumroll** to your creativity! I've picked a few of my favourites! Good to know that the dress serves more purposes than just fashion. Hope to continue to stir your creative juices. This is why I love the #MetGala you literally can push the envelope for fashion anywhere! Until next time... #ROFL

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 3, 2017 at 3:18am PDT