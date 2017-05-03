Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Dress Ended Up As A Meme. Here's How It Started

"It all starts with an idea..."
Meanwhile, Priyanka also Instagrammed one of the perks of Ralph Lauren's 'ingenious' idea:
One comment, if you look closely, asks why the sketch looks like Deepika Padukone. Does it, though?
The Dimpled One's look was far more classic. In fact, in her white Tommy Hilfiger sheath and diamante headband, Deepika appeared to have entirely ignored the avant garde theme, in honour of Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo.
Sweet as Deepika looked, Priyanka Chopra's outfit made the greater impact (Twitter jokes or no Twitter jokes). The actress has been polishing her fashion game on successive international red carpets - Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, Oscars again - and she'll have more practice now that her Hollywood debut is coming up.
Priyanka, already known to TV-viewing America as CIA agent Alex Parrish from Quantico, plays the evil Victoria Leeds in the movie version of Baywatch, starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and releasing on June 2 in India.