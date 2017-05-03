Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Dress Ended Up As A Meme. Here's How It Started

Ingenious design by @RalphLauren and thank god for it!! Imagine the 20 foot train at the after party lol ! #SpotTheDifference #wardrobeHacks #TheCaseOfTheMissingTrain #inspectorGadget or #Sherlockholmes

