Priyanka Chopra's Next TV Gig- Stephen Colbert, Are You Ready?

Priyanka Chopra recently made a solo appearance on Koffee with Karan, in which Karan Johar addressed her as the 'biggest newsmaker' of the times. It was no understatement - Priyanka received the Padma Shri last year, presented at the Oscars, Emmys and the Golden Globes and won two consecutive People's Choice Awards for Quantico in which she plays Alex Parrish, a former FBI trainee who joins the CIA in the show's second season.
Priyanka was also named the world's eighth highest paid TV actress by Forbes last year - this year, Baywatch might put her on the list of the world's highest paid film actresses.
The actress, who is back in New York shooting forQuantico, also suffered a minor head injury on the sets earlier this month, just a few days before she attended the Golden Globes. According to reports, Priyanka slipped and fell during a stunt and suffered a concussion after hitting her head.
Baywatch, in which Priyanka Chopra plays antagonist Victoria Leeds, co-stars Zac Efron and will be released on May 26.
(With PTI inputs)