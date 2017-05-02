Rihanna's Here, Everyone Else Can Go Home. Twitter Loves Her Met Gala Look

A section of Twitter applauded Rihanna for having done her homework and keeping up with the theme of the show:
RIHANNA HEARD THE THEME, DID HER HOMEWORK, STUDIED THE GUIDE, & THAT'S WHY SHE'S #1. SHE PAID HOMAGE TO REI THE WAY IT WAS INTENDED #MetGalapic.twitter.com/JmaVFuVQyN? Doug Dimmadome (@ShaolinByNature) May 2, 2017
The spotlight shifted all the attention to Rihanna, Twitter assured us:
Rihanna won everyone else go home now, it's over #MetGalapic.twitter.com/CB9mA1Ad4n? (@fentyy) May 2, 2017
Rihanna wins met gala 2017? jesvicious77 (@jesvicious77) May 2, 2017
Rihanna was in a paper crush, said a tweet:
The 2017 Met Gala Arrivals https://t.co/rVa248nKGv Rihanna rolled out of a Montessori dumpster #MetGala@kathygriffin@nbcsnl? @FreeThinking (@prf0406) May 2, 2017
Rihanna has had practice in stopping the Met Gala in its tracks - remember the yellow satin ensemble with a long fur-lined train by Chinese designer Guo Pei? On Monday, the Internet resurrected Rihanna's 2015 Met Gala look:
QUEEN OF THE #METGALA >>> @rihannapic.twitter.com/VIgpFhFLuZ? LILO (@khaleesirkapoor) May 2, 2017
Fans also particularly loved Rihanna's pictures with Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o on the red carpet.
Lupita and #Rihanna? Leli (@feisty_rihanna) May 2, 2017
This is so beautiful. #MetGalapic.twitter.com/mE4uNndocz
Joining Rihanna as part of Team Headturners were fellow singer Katy Perry and actress Priyanka Chopra. Also spotted at the met gala were Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, Salma Hayek and other celebs.
Rihanna received the Humanitarian of the Year at Harvard Foundation Awards this year.