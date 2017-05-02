Advertisement
Rihanna's Here, Everyone Else Can Go Home. Twitter Loves Her Met Gala Look

Rihanna was dressed in Comme des Garcons, the fashion label headed by Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, who showcased her new women's wear collection Art Of The In-Between at the Met Gala

  | May 02, 2017 11:07 IST (New Delhi)
Rihanna

Rihanna photographed at the Met Gala (courtesy AFP)

Highlights

  • Rihanna wore an ensemble designed by Rei Kawakubo
  • "She paid homage to Rei the way it was intended," read a tweet
  • Rihanna finished her look with dramatic eye make-up
Pop queen Rihanna did it again. The Met Gala in New York on Monday night saw Rihanna rock up in an eye-catching ensemble - an explosion of boldly printed fabric by Comme des Garcons, the fashion label headed by Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, who showcased her new women's wear collection Art Of The In-Between at the event. Pink and red were the dominant shades in Rihanna's outfit with occasional splashes of white and blue. Rihanna cranked her look up a notch with dramatic eye make-up and a Samurai-inspired hairdo. Heads turned, and stayed turned. Meanwhile, "I love it. It feels f@#$@ing awesome," Rihanna told Vanity Fair on the Met Gala red carpet.
 
rihanna

How Rihanna turned heads at the Met Gala (courtesy AFP)



A section of Twitter applauded Rihanna for having done her homework and keeping up with the theme of the show:
 

The spotlight shifted all the attention to Rihanna, Twitter assured us:
 
 
 

Rihanna was in a paper crush, said a tweet:
 

Rihanna has had practice in stopping the Met Gala in its tracks - remember the yellow satin ensemble with a long fur-lined train by Chinese designer Guo Pei? On Monday, the Internet resurrected Rihanna's 2015 Met Gala look:
 

Fans also particularly loved Rihanna's pictures with Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o on the red carpet.
 

Joining Rihanna as part of Team Headturners were fellow singer Katy Perry and actress Priyanka Chopra. Also spotted at the met gala were Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, Salma Hayek and other celebs.

Rihanna received the Humanitarian of the Year at Harvard Foundation Awards this year.
 

 

