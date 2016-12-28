Advertisement
HomeHollywood

RIP Carrie Fisher: Twitter Remembers Star Wars Actress In Pics and GIFs

Carrie Fisher was on a promotional tour for her latest memoir when suffered a heart attack

  | December 28, 2016 13:36 IST (New Delhi)
Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday

Actress Carrie Fisher, who starred in the original Star Wars trilogy from 1977 to 1983, and became Princess Leia forever, died after suffering a massive heart attack last week. She was 60. The actress-writer's death shook her fans and celebrities too mourned on Twitter. Ms Fisher's Star Wars family - from co-star Harrison Ford to director George Lucas - everyone remembered her "feisty and wise" nature. Fans of the series and Ms Fisher's character Princess Leia Organa shared pictures and GIFs to commemorate her contribution to the series.

Here are some of the best RIP tweets for Princess Leia:
 
 
 
 
 

Carrie Fisher was born to actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. The actress was travelling from London to Los Angeles on a promotion tour for her third memoir, The Princess Diarist, when she suffered a heart attack and died five days later on Tuesday.

In The Princess Diarist, Ms Fisher recollected her days while filming the original Star Wars trilogy - Episode IV - A New Hope, Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. In one of the segments she also revealed, for the first time in 40 years, the details of her affair with her co-star Harrison Ford, who was 30 then, married and a father of two. She told People Magazine: "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."

Ms Fisher and Mr Ford reunited for JJ Abrams' Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

Highlights

  • Carrie Fisher starred in Stars Wars trilogy from 1977 to 1983
  • Fans shared pictures and GIFs based on her Stars Wars character
  • She was last seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement