RIP Carrie Fisher: Twitter Remembers Star Wars Actress In Pics and GIFs

Here are some of the best RIP tweets for Princess Leia:
Carrie Fisher was born to actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. The actress was travelling from London to Los Angeles on a promotion tour for her third memoir, The Princess Diarist, when she suffered a heart attack and died five days later on Tuesday.
In The Princess Diarist, Ms Fisher recollected her days while filming the original Star Wars trilogy - Episode IV - A New Hope, Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. In one of the segments she also revealed, for the first time in 40 years, the details of her affair with her co-star Harrison Ford, who was 30 then, married and a father of two. She told People Magazine: "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."
Ms Fisher and Mr Ford reunited for JJ Abrams' Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.