RIP Carrie Fisher: Twitter Remembers Star Wars Actress In Pics and GIFs

The world has lost #PrincessLeia and it all started with a tremble in The Force. R.I.P to the awesome #CarrieFisher. pic.twitter.com/SfazwzpLkU ? Billy Vegas (@BillyVegasMMA) December 27, 2016

I don't know who created this or who shared it first but damn this is the best tribute I've seen for #CarrieFisher today. pic.twitter.com/L6R4yFbZfG ? Someone finally (@anthonypermal) December 27, 2016

Actress Carrie Fisher, who starred in the originaltrilogy from 1977 to 1983, and became Princess Leia forever, died after suffering a massive heart attack last week. She was 60. The actress-writer's death shook her fans and celebrities too mourned on Twitter. Ms Fisher'sfamily - from co-star Harrison Ford to director George Lucas - everyone r emembered her "feisty and wise" nature . Fans of the series and Ms Fisher's character Princess Leia Organa shared pictures and GIFs to commemorate her contribution to the series.Here are some of the best RIP tweets for Princess Leia:Carrie Fisher was born to actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. The actress was travelling from London to Los Angeles on a promotion tour for her third memoir,, when she suffered a heart attack and died five days later on Tuesday.In, Ms Fisher recollected her days while filming the originaltrilogy -and. In one of the segments she also revealed, for the first time in 40 years, the details of her affair with her co-star Harrison Ford , who was 30 then, married and a father of two. She told People Magazine : "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."Ms Fisher and Mr Ford reunited for JJ Abrams'