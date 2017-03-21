'Rowan Atkinson Dead' Tweet Was A Hoax. Twitter Exhales

Hoax Alert stated: "Celebrity death hoaxes are nothing new on the internet yet this one is special in that it managed to be liked/shared over 300,000 times in a short period of time by employing some devious technical tricks. The first one is the video player embedded in the site. At first sight this is just a normal YouTube video from a Fox News broadcast (which is about a death but not about Rowan Atkinson)."
This announcement was swiftly followed by celebratory tweets such as this:
Rowan Atkinson, #MrBean , responds to false reports of his death. #LaughOnpic.twitter.com/3UXHaHM3DJ? Bamasaint (@BAMA_NOLA) March 18, 2017
Rowan Atkinson was also the target of a death hoax in 2016, after a Facebook page titled 'R.I.P. Rowan Atkinson' claimed that the actor was found unconscious at his home in San Francisco.
Several celebrities have found reports of their deaths greatly exaggerated - Amitabh Bachchan, wrestler John Cena and actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan have also been targets of death hoaxes.
Rowan Atkinson, also known for the Johnny English films, is currently in China for the premiere of his upcoming film Top Funny Comedian: The Movie, in which he makes a cameo appearance as Mr Bean. The film is set in Macau and Mr Bean shows up with an iPhone, which he uses to take photos of sculptures. Needless to say, this innocuous pursuit gets him into trouble. Mr Atkinson hasn't been seen in a leading role on the big screen since 2011's Johnny English Reborn - he now stars as the lead character on TV series Maigret.