Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 Trailer Is Crazy Viral. Twitter Hyperventilates

Twitter has been obsessing over the Deadpool 2 teaser since it was released:
I really can't wait for deadpool 2? Whorge (@Whorgeee) March 6, 2017
deadpool saying zip it stan lee is my new favorite thing? christina (@Iilycalloway) March 6, 2017
Its just deadpool being a deadpool? Icky (@eikimal) March 6, 2017
LOGAN WAS SO GOOD n that deadpool preview? madison (@afuckinglook) March 6, 2017
Watch Ryan Reynolds in the preview of Deadpool 2 here:
Deadpool 2 will be directed by David Leitch, after Tim Miller, who directed the original film, left over 'creative differences.' Morena Baccarin and TJ Miller are expected to return as the characters Vanessa Carlyle and Weasel, as are the characters of Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus. Rumour suggests Stranger Things star David Harbour will play the part-human part-machine Cable. Filming is expected to begin soon and Deadpool 2 is scheduled for next year.
Ryan Reynolds was last seen in 2016 movie Criminal. The Green Lantern actor will next be seen in a science fiction thriller titled Life, co-starring Rebecca Ferguson. His other upcoming projects are The Croods 2 and The Hitman's Bodyguard.