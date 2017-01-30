SAG Awards 2017: List of Winners

The SAG nominations are the second major announcement in Tinseltown's glittering awards season, which climaxes with the Academy Awards on February 26.
Here's the list of winner
FILM WINNERS
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture: Hidden Figures
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role: Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role: Emma Stone, La La Land
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role: Viola Davis, Fences
TELEVISION WINNERS
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series: Stranger Things
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series: Orange is the New Black
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series: John Lithgow, The Crown
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series: Claire Foy, The Crown
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: William H Macy, Shameless
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries: Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries: Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
