SAG Awards 2017: List of Winners

SAG Awards 2017: Hidden Figures collected the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday

  | January 30, 2017 10:41 IST (New Delhi)
Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae in Hidden Figures

Fox's comedy-drama film Hidden Figures collected the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Hidden Figures, which features Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, won Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture prize. It beat Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, Captain Fantastic and Fences to won the top prize. Denzel Washington won the best actor prize for Fences while Emma Stone won best actress trophy for La La Land. For the television awards, it was The Crown which came out with maximum awards but Stranger Things won the award for Best Cast In A Drama Series.

The SAG nominations are the second major announcement in Tinseltown's glittering awards season, which climaxes with the Academy Awards on February 26.

Here's the list of winner

FILM WINNERS

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture: Hidden Figures
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role: Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role: Emma Stone, La La Land
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role: Viola Davis, Fences

TELEVISION WINNERS

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series: Stranger Things
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series: Orange is the New Black
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series: John Lithgow, The Crown
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series: Claire Foy, The Crown
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: William H Macy, Shameless
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries: Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries: Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

(With AFP inputs)

