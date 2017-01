SAG Awards 2017: List of Winners

Fox's comedy-drama filmcollected the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday., which features Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, won Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture prize. It beatandto won the top prize. Denzel Washington won the best actor prize forwhile Emma Stone won best actress trophy for. For the television awards, it waswhich came out with maximum awards butwon the award for Best Cast In A Drama Series.The SAG nominations are the second major announcement in Tinseltown's glittering awards season, which climaxes with the Academy Awards on February 26.FILM WINNERSOutstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture:Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role: Denzel Washington,Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role: Emma Stone,Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali,Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role: Viola Davis,TELEVISION WINNERSOutstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series:Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series:Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series: John Lithgow,Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series: Claire Foy,Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: William H Macy,Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus,Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries: Bryan Cranston,Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries: Sarah Paulson,(With AFP inputs)