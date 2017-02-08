Scarlett Johansson on Pay Disparity: I'm The Top Grossing Actor But Not The Highest-Paid

Scarlet Johansson hasn't been very vocal about the wage gap and she told Marie Claire: "Some people felt I should talk about my personal struggle in order to shed a spotlight on the greater issue. Maybe I'm being presumptuous, but I assumed it was obvious that women in all positions struggle for equality. It's always an uphill battle and fight. My experience with my close female friends and family is that the struggle is real for everybody. Everyone has been discriminated against or harassed-sexism is real."
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence and Patricia Arquette are among a few actors who have been vocal about pay disparity and related issues prevalent in in Hollywood.
Scarlet Johansson is awaiting the release of Ghost in the Shell and Rock That Body this year. In 2018, she will reprise the role of Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Infinity War.