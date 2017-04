Shia LaBeouf's filmmade an unbelievable 7 Pound (nearly Rs 585.73) when it opened in theatres over the weekend in UK. According to analytics company ComScore, that's a single ticket sale in UK. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at ComScore said "Poor Shia. That opening could be in the Guinness World Records or something," reports Variety Magazine. The film, which made $454,490 in USA when it released in December, has picked up since then but it's still not a reason to celebrate, says The Hollywood Reporter . "I think we've sold three tickets in total," a cinema manager said. Shia LaBeouf, who has featured in super successfulfranchise, starred in Dito Montiel's war drama film which also launched a digitally on demand version of the film on the release date. The film's DVD and Blu-ray will be available for sale next month, reports The Guardian premiered at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival in 2015 where it received negative reviews. Kate Mara and Gary Oldman co-star in the film.is Shia LaBeouf and Dito Montiel's second collaboration after 2006 film Shia LaBeouf recently turned his focus to Independent films format with 2016 filmgetting critics' thumbs-up while films likeandwere booed down, writes Variety Shia LaBeouf next is biographical film, in which he plays American tennis player John McEnroe. The film directed by Janus Metz Pedersen focusses on John McEnroe's on court rivalry with Sweden's Bjorn Borg (played by Sverrir Gudnason). The film will cover their match during the 1980 Wimbledon Championship. Shia LaBeouf told Variety that the film has a "truthful, tangible, anchored" take on John McEnroe. "I received the script and read it when I came home - loved it. Chased it," he added.