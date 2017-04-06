Shia LaBeouf's Man Down Sold A Single Ticket Over The Weekend. Is It A Record?

Man Down premiered at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival in 2015 where it received negative reviews. Kate Mara and Gary Oldman co-star in the film. Man Down is Shia LaBeouf and Dito Montiel's second collaboration after 2006 film A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints.
Shia LaBeouf recently turned his focus to Independent films format with 2016 film American Honey getting critics' thumbs-up while films like The Company You Keep and Charlie Countryman were booed down, writes Variety.
Shia LaBeouf next is biographical film Borg vs. McEnroe, in which he plays American tennis player John McEnroe. The film directed by Janus Metz Pedersen focusses on John McEnroe's on court rivalry with Sweden's Bjorn Borg (played by Sverrir Gudnason). The film will cover their match during the 1980 Wimbledon Championship. Shia LaBeouf told Variety that the film has a "truthful, tangible, anchored" take on John McEnroe. "I received the script and read it when I came home - loved it. Chased it," he added.