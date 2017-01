Sonu Sood Welcomes Kung Fu Yoga Co-Star Jackie Chan To India In Style

Jackie Chan received a traditional welcome at the airport

Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood posed Kung Fu style for their fans

Jackie Chan may meet Salman Khan during his stay in India

Bhai, @BeingSalmanKhan I have an unusual power packed surprise for you! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai @EyeOfJackieChanpic.twitter.com/61JTdmf5GF ? sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 19, 2017

Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest : https://t.co/Nl0qk742pl ? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2017

Chinese star Jackie Chan arrived in India on Monday morning to help Sonu Sood promote their film. An action adventure,will hit the Indian screens on February 3 to avoid clash with this upcoming releases, starring Shah Rukh Khan andwith Hrithik Roshan in lead which release this week. In USA and Chinawill release on January 28. Sonu Sood, who arrived in India before a few days ago, took a trip to the airport to give Jackie Chan a warm welcome. Jackie Chan, 62, got a full-fledged Indian welcome complete withand paparazzi.First there wasand garland and welcome with sweets:Then Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood waved and posed for the crowd which was beside itself with happiness:When in India, Jackie Chan has also planned to meet superstar Salman Khan . Sonu played antagonist opposite Salman in. Last week, Sonu posted a video on Twitter which had a message for Salman. "Namaste Salman, I'm going to see you in India with my brother (pointing at Sonu Sood)," said Jackie Chan in the video.When the trailer ofreleased on the Internet, Salman has tweeted to Jackie Chan thanking him for casting his "Chedi Singh.", directed by Stanley Tong, also stars Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. N the film Jackie Chan plays an archeology professor who aids Disha and Amyra's characters in their quest to locate India's lost Magadha treasure in Tibet.