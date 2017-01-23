Sonu Sood Welcomes Kung Fu Yoga Co-Star Jackie Chan To India In Style

First there was aarti and garland and welcome with sweets:
Then Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood waved and posed for the crowd which was beside itself with happiness:
When in India, Jackie Chan has also planned to meet superstar Salman Khan. Sonu played antagonist opposite Salman in Dabangg. Last week, Sonu posted a video on Twitter which had a message for Salman. "Namaste Salman, I'm going to see you in India with my brother (pointing at Sonu Sood)," said Jackie Chan in the video.
Bhai, @BeingSalmanKhan I have an unusual power packed surprise for you! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai @EyeOfJackieChanpic.twitter.com/61JTdmf5GF? sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 19, 2017
When the trailer of kung Fu Yoga released on the Internet, Salman has tweeted to Jackie Chan thanking him for casting his "Chedi Singh."
Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest : https://t.co/Nl0qk742pl? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2017
Kung Fu Yoga, directed by Stanley Tong, also stars Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. N the film Jackie Chan plays an archeology professor who aids Disha and Amyra's characters in their quest to locate India's lost Magadha treasure in Tibet.