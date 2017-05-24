Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer - Tom Holland Shows The Many Ways To Have Fun As A Superhero

Enters Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes. For those who don't know, he is Spider-Man's loyal enemy - The Vulture. Technologically equipped and updated, this antagonist is a pretty cool one and the webbed superhero describes him as "crazy dangerous." The Vulture simply wants to live up to the belief - "The world's changed. Time will change too" - while Peter Parker sees trough his ploy - "collecting stuff from avengers battle and building these crazy weapons," he says.
Watch the trailer here:
Tom Holland replaced Andrew Garfield in the second reboot of the Spider-Man franchise. Earlier in an interview to Variety, Tom Holland sounded excited about the role. "I deserve to be here and I'm going to give it my best," he said. He also made a confession saying the Spidey suit is actually pretty uncomfortable. Meanwhile, the trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming releases in 10 Indian languages.
Directed by Jon Watts, the new Spider-Man entry is scheduled for July 7, 2017.