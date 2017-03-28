Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer Will Release In 10 Indian Languages

Meanwhile, the trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming will be released in 10 Indian languages, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Yes, you read it right. Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer will be in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada. One trailer to be launched every day," Mr Adarsh wrote on Instagram.
Team Spider-Man: Homecoming is indeed keeping us updated:
Take flight. A new #SpiderManHomecoming trailer is landing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AZQwodJUE6? Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) March 27, 2017
Quickest way to get home. #SpiderManHomecomingpic.twitter.com/O50JUhWKKr? Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) March 25, 2017
Straight A superhero. #SpiderManHomecomingpic.twitter.com/p9VC3NO7cO? Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) March 24, 2017
Homework can wait. The city can't. #SpiderManHomecomingpic.twitter.com/Po7VJaCfWg? Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) March 24, 2017
What makes Spider-Man: Homecoming that extra bit special is the inclusion of Tony Stark, yes, Marvel's the-very-outspoken Iron Man, in the story. Tom Holland's peter Parker is overwhelmed with his newly-discovered superpowers and Tony Stark mentors him in his signature style - a glimpse of which was there in Civil War. Meanwhile, the first trailer of Tom Holland's film released in December and took the Internet by storm. The trailer revealed that the new Spider-Man is clearly in awe of Tony Stark, who even invented cool gadgets for the new spidey's suit. Watch the trailer here:
Directed by Jon Watts, the Spider-Man reboot is scheduled for July 7, 2017.