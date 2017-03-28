Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer Will Release In 10 Indian Languages

The newer, fresher and younger Spider-Man made his debut appearance in 2016's Marvel superhero movieand was unanimously loved by fans of the superhero crawler. Now,, the new spidey movie, has sent the internet into a meltdown ahead of the new trailer's arrival on Tuesday. c. The trailer is just hours away and ahead of that, the suited-spidey can be seen watching over his city, for "Homework can wait. The city can't."Meanwhile, the trailer ofwill be released in 10 Indian languages, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Yes, you read it right. Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer will be in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada. One trailer to be launched every day," Mr Adarsh wrote on Instagram.Teamis indeed keeping us updated:What makesthat extra bit special is the inclusion of Tony Stark , yes, Marvel's the-very-outspoken Iron Man, in the story. Tom Holland's peter Parker is overwhelmed with his newly-discovered superpowers and Tony Stark mentors him in his signature style - a glimpse of which was there in. Meanwhile, the first trailer of Tom Holland's film released in December and took the Internet by storm. The trailer revealed that the new Spider-Man is clearly in awe of Tony Stark, who even invented cool gadgets for the new spidey's suit. Watch the trailer here:Directed by Jon Watts, thereboot is scheduled for July 7, 2017.