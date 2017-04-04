Advertisement
Spider-Man's New Suit Comes With An Assistant Like Iron Man's JARVIS

Now, Tom Holland's version of Spider-Man has a super suit, also equipped with an automatic assistance system just like Tony Stark's JARVIS (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System)

Spider-man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Homecoming - A poster of the film

  • The new suit surprises Spider-Man, reveals producer
  • The new Spider-Man film is scheduled for July 7
  • Vulture is played by actor Michael Keaton
The rebooted Peter Parker is no longer just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. If you watched Captain America: Civil War, you'll remember how Tony Stark/Iron Man loaded Spidey's suit with cool gadgets. In the upcoming film Spider-Man: Homecoming, not only does the teenage Spider-Man, played by actor Tom Holland, get to keep those gadgets, his super suit also comes equipped with an automatic assistance system just like Tony Stark's JARVIS (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System), reports website Screenrant. In an interview with Screenrant, Spider-Man: Homecoming producer Eric Carroll said that even the superhero didn't know about his super-suit until Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr but you don't need us to tell you that, broke the news.

When asked about if Spider-Man has a personal JARVIS-like assistant, Eric Carroll told Screenrant: "He does. He does. Which surprises him, because he doesn't until Tony deactivates that. Deactivates the [Training Wheels] protocol. So the suit starts doing a bunch of stuff. You know, it does a holographic interface, and things like that. But probably most notably, it starts talking to him, and he goes, 'Oh, this is weird.' And he starts asking it stuff, but he's not super slick or Tony Stark smart, who invented the OS and did all this. He's a kid. So he's like, 'Umm, how do I get to where that thing is?' And it's like, 'Umm, I don't know. Pretty much drive? How are you going to get there?' And he's like, 'Umm, if I didn't have a car, let's just say, how would I get there?' And it's like, 'Well, if you walk..' And he's like, 'No, OK, alright. I guess just give me directions and I'll figure out the how I'm getting there'."

Spider-Man's JARVIS presumably doesn't speak in the voice of Paul Bettany, who does the honours for the Iron Man JARVIS. There's no mention of the actor in the cast list for Spider-Man: Homecoming anywhere and Mr Caroll refused to tell Screenrant who has been signed up or is expected to sign up for the job.

Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Michael Keaton as antagonist Vulture, described by Spider-Man himself as "crazy dangerous." Directed by Jon Watts, the new Spider-Man film is slated to hit screens on July 7.
 

 

