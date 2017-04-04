Spider-Man's New Suit Comes With An Assistant Like Iron Man's JARVIS

When asked about if Spider-Man has a personal JARVIS-like assistant, Eric Carroll told Screenrant: "He does. He does. Which surprises him, because he doesn't until Tony deactivates that. Deactivates the [Training Wheels] protocol. So the suit starts doing a bunch of stuff. You know, it does a holographic interface, and things like that. But probably most notably, it starts talking to him, and he goes, 'Oh, this is weird.' And he starts asking it stuff, but he's not super slick or Tony Stark smart, who invented the OS and did all this. He's a kid. So he's like, 'Umm, how do I get to where that thing is?' And it's like, 'Umm, I don't know. Pretty much drive? How are you going to get there?' And he's like, 'Umm, if I didn't have a car, let's just say, how would I get there?' And it's like, 'Well, if you walk..' And he's like, 'No, OK, alright. I guess just give me directions and I'll figure out the how I'm getting there'."
Spider-Man's JARVIS presumably doesn't speak in the voice of Paul Bettany, who does the honours for the Iron Man JARVIS. There's no mention of the actor in the cast list for Spider-Man: Homecoming anywhere and Mr Caroll refused to tell Screenrant who has been signed up or is expected to sign up for the job.
Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Michael Keaton as antagonist Vulture, described by Spider-Man himself as "crazy dangerous." Directed by Jon Watts, the new Spider-Man film is slated to hit screens on July 7.