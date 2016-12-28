Star Wars' Carrie Fisher Is In A Galaxy Far, Far Away. Celebs Mourn On Twitter

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! ? Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

The Force will never be the same pic.twitter.com/4G7OzU2zTr ? Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 28, 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 ? Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. ? Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher love and light on your journey- thank you for your wit and talent ? Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. ? Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016

We lost an icon, gifted actress and tireless mental health advocate. RIP #CarrieFisher! May the force be with you. pic.twitter.com/TJiex0F7D7 ? Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. ? William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. ? Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b ? Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisherpic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 ? Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. ? Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016