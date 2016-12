Star Wars' Carrie Fisher Is In A Galaxy Far, Far Away. Celebs Mourn On Twitter

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! ? Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

The Force will never be the same pic.twitter.com/4G7OzU2zTr ? Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 28, 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 ? Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. ? Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher love and light on your journey- thank you for your wit and talent ? Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. ? Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016

We lost an icon, gifted actress and tireless mental health advocate. RIP #CarrieFisher! May the force be with you. pic.twitter.com/TJiex0F7D7 ? Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. ? William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. ? Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b ? Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisherpic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 ? Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. ? Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher, who became famous as the rebel warrior Princess Leia of the originaltrilogy, died on December 27. She was in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest last week. She was 60. Ms Fisher's co-stars and friends added their voices to a torrent of tributes from Hollywood for theactress. Ms Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds released a statement in which she thanked the fans of the Princess Leia and said: "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop," reported news agency AFP.Ms Fisher'sfamily is shocked and sad, like the rest of us.Carrie Fisher was all of 19 when she featured in the firstfilm -- opposite actor. The late actress only recently revealed the she had an affair with her co-star while they were filming the George Lucas-film. Mr Ford in a statement described her as "emotionally fearless" and said: "Carrie was one-of-a-kind - brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life bravely... We will all miss her," reported AFP.Ms Fisher's co-star, known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker tweeted:, who played Lando Calrissian, tweeted:He added:David Prowse, the actor in the Darth Vader suit (James Earl Jones provided Vader's voice), said in a statement: "I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world," reported AFP.creatorsaid in a statement: "Inshe was our great and powerful princess - feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people think... she will be missed by all," reported AFP.Peter Mayhew, who played Wookiee warrior Chewbacca, said he'll miss her dearly:, who gave voice to droid C-3PO, said:Celebrities beyond the realm ofalso paid tributes to the actor.AFP reported veteran director and producer Steven Spielberg said: "I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn't need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much."actor William Shatner:Actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg, who co-starred with Carrie Fisher inEllen DeGeneres shared a memory with Ms Fisher and wrote:Bob Iger, who heads Walt Disney, the current producers ofseries, told Deadline: "Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts offans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally."Carrie Fisher featured as Princess Leia Organa in the original trilogy -later renamed toand. She reprised her role - with a minor change, now she was General Leia Organa - in 2015's. The shooting for an upcomingis still not completed and is scheduled for release in 2017.Ms Fisher's other film credits include Woody Allen'sand. She also starred in television movies likeand TV series likeand. Her latest work commitment was Amazon series, in which she played Mia, the heinous mother of her co-star Rob Delaney.(With AFP inputs)