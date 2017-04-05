Susan Sarandon Reveals Feud With Julia Roberts Was Rumour Made Up By Publicist

The #1 question I get in interviews is whether Jessica & I get along. Jess & I not only got along great during filming, we're now dating? Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017
Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom. Found out it was my PR person creating rumors. #FeudFXhttps://t.co/kBfJXz3pOo? Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017
The interest in the possibility that Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange are feuding for real is prompted by the fact that they play the actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on the show, which tells how the two rival actresses filmed 1962 movie Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? Ms Davis and Ms Crawford were 60 or thereabouts and the film, based on a bitter relationship between two sisters, one of them a former actress, was seen as a reflection of the storied fractiousness between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford off-screen - they had feuded for years, and Feud is the story of how they made a movie together.
Stepmom, for those who don't remember, also depicted a feud - between Susan Sarandon's character and the titular 'stepmom,' the younger woman dating her ex-husband. Julia Roberts played the stepmom and Ed Harris was cast as the ex-husband. Bollywood remade the film in 2010 with Kajol and Kareena Kapoor.