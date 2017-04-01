Sylvester Stallone Says It Was His Dog's Idea To Write Rocky

Now, Rocky got made six years later and Mr Stallone said he had to sell Butkus for $40 to survive. And it was only after the screenplay of Rocky was bought, he could buy Butkus back, this time for $15,000 and Mr Stallone said he "was worth every penny." Mr Stallone wrote: "Years later when things got even worse I had to sell him for $40 in front of a 7-Eleven store, because I couldn't afford food, then like A modern day miracle, the screenplay for Rocky sold, and I could buy and buy him back, but the new owner knew I was desperate, and charged me $15,000 ... He was worth every penny!"
In another post Mr Stallone wrote: "When I was 26, totally broke, going nowhere VERY fast, owned two pair of pants that barely fit, shoes that had holes in them and dreams of being successful were as far away as the sun... But I had my dog, BUTKUS, my best friend, my confidant, Who always laughed at my jokes, and put up with my moods, and was the one living thing that loved me for who I was! (sic)."
Mr Stallone was last seen in 2015 film Creed, which was a spin-off cum sequel to his Rocky film series. This year he will be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.