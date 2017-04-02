Kiran Dubey Wins The Best Actress Award For Her Hollywood Film 'Where Is She Now?'

A young girl from a sleepy hometown makes her journey to Mumbai and makes her mark on the silver screen and then flies her way to Hollywood to be seen and heard by the world. This is the story of Kiran Dubey, who made her debut into the acting world with serials such asfollowed by. Apart from these Kiran Also appeared in shows such asandSo, what next? 'A sequel to the docu-mystery entitled, Where are we now? Where I play the lead role,' she beams, as s this 'small-town' girl readies herself to leave the comfort of her home in dehradun and move to foreign shores to make her mark, yet again.