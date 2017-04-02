Kiran Dubey Wins The Best Actress Award For Her Hollywood Film 'Where Is She Now?'

An acting course at the New York Film Academy, landed Kiran with what she calls, 'fundamentally this is my first movie ever. Where is she now? Is a docu-mystery by John Henry Richardson, my teacher and then my director for the series,' she tells us.
The month long shoot took Kiran to one of the most picturesque locations of Great Britain, Sweden, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. An ensemble cast had women actors from seven countries and while Kiran was short-listed in the 'Best Supporting Actress' genre, she went on to win "The Best Actress Award,' in Los Angeles, Hollywood Film Competition 2017, tells us a delighted Kiran.
So, what next? 'A sequel to the docu-mystery entitled, Where are we now? Where I play the lead role,' she beams, as s this 'small-town' girl readies herself to leave the comfort of her home in dehradun and move to foreign shores to make her mark, yet again.