The Danish Girl: Television Screening Cancelled After Channel Fails To Get CBFC Certification

Another tweet posted on the channel's official Twitter account two days ago reads, "We know how much you wished to watch The Danish Girl this Sunday and regret the inconvenience caused. We thank you for your constant support."
We know how much you wished to watch The Danish Girl this Sunday & regret the inconvenience caused. We thank you for your constant support. pic.twitter.com/eti2TAxBRV? Sony Le PLEX HD (@SonyLePLEXHD) March 24, 2017
The film had received an A certificate from CBFC, when it was released in India last year. "The movie went to CBFC for clearance three months ago and they were sitting on it. And now they have cancelled the broadcast citing that the issue is very sensitive. CBFC has put a ban across channels, and now no other channel can also show the film," news agency IANS quoted a source as saying.
"The Censor Board's job is not to cut, but to see each movie individually in its context and under the guidelines provided to us. We are a multicultural nation and we have to maintain a balance. What may be suitable for a metropolis, may not be suitable for a small village," Mumbai Mirror quoted a CBFC official as saying. Alicia Vikander won an Oscar in Best Supporting Actress category in 2016 for The Danish Girl.
(With PTI and IANS inputs)