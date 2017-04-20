The Guardians Of The Galaxy Groove To Bappi Lahiri. Yes, Even Rocket. Enjoy

A new trailer is set to the tunes of Bappi Lahiri's song
Gamora and Star-Lord dance to Jhoom Jhoom Baba
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 releases in India on May 5
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 is releasing in two weeks and the makers of the film came up with a fantastic promotional strategy to woo Indian fans. A new trailer of the film released on Wednesday which is set to tunes of Bappi Lahiri's song Jhoom Jhoom Baba. Rocket winks, Gamora and Star-Lord dance, Yondu Udonta laughs menacingly - all this and more happen while Jhoom Jhoom Baba plays in the backdrop. The song fits perfectly to the characters' gestures and action scenes. The first trailer of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 released in March and it impressed fans. With cutting-edge action scenes, new enemies and twist in the plot, Guardian Of The Galaxy Vol 2 may win over fans when it releases on May 5 in India.
Till then watch this trailer, especially for the Indian fans:
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill or Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. In an earlier interview, Chris Pratt promised the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 will be the "biggest spectacle movie of all time." He told Aceshowbiz: "They've instructed us not to say anything. I'm already so proud of it. We worked really hard on it and it's a joy to be part of. It's a fabulous script. I think it's going to be - I'm not using hyperbole, here - I think it's going to be the biggest spectacle movie of all time," he said.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is written and directed by James Gunn.