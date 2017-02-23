The Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Romance: Who Gets To Move Countries?

Meanwhile, of Prince Harry, some reports said that he is willing to shift to the US following his wedding to the Hollywood actress and his girlfriend Meghan Markle. The actress, reportedly, does not want the royal wedding to affect her career choices, and hence the decision. "The royal bachelor will be dividing his time between Canada, Los Angeles and London as Meghan has no intention of putting brakes on her acting career. Harry loves US and is totally open to divide his time between Canada, Los Angeles and London once he and Meghan are officially man and wife," The Tribune quoted a source as saying.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been dating since last year. The two shuttles between London and US to catch up with each other, and the actress also makes trips to the Buckingham Palace. Suits actress Meghan Markle is the Most-Googled Actress Of the year 2016.