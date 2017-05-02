Advertisement
HomeHollywood

Things Priyanka Chopra Can Use Her Met Gala Dress For, According To Twitter

Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala debut in a trench coat-like gown by Ralph Lauren was edgy

  | May 02, 2017 20:28 IST (New Delhi)
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala in New York. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights

  • Priyanka wore a dramatic trench coat-like Ralph Lauren gown
  • Twitter suggested she could use it as a parachute or a bedsheet
  • Deepika Padukone was also at the Met Gala. She wore Tommy Hilfiger
Desi girl Priyanka Chopra's edgy Met Gala debut has many admirers - it's also the subject of an equal number of witticisms. #PriyankaChopra trended on Twitter all of Tuesday, the 34-year-old actress was pictured on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York on Monday night wearing a dramatic trench coat-like gown by Ralph Lauren, the collar popped to reveal her shoulder and a gigantic train bringing up the rear. The dress prompted what passes on Twitter as humour - tweets suggested Priyanka could use it as a parachute, a bedsheet, or to clean up after her. Here is a sample:
 
 
 
 



Never mind them, Priyanka Chopra, we think you looked fabulous.


Priyanka, who spent the last few days in Mumbai before flying back to New York, has finished work on the second season of her TV show Quantico and will now start promoting her Hollywood debut Baywatch. She plays the villain, name of Victoria Leeds, opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the film adaptation of the TV series that made stars of the likes of David Hasselhof and Pamela Anderson, both of whom will make special appearances in the film. Baywatch, co-starring Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario, will release on May 25.

Keeping Priyanka company on the Met Gala red carpet was a familiar face from back home (and various international award show after parties) - Deepika Padukone also attended, wearing white Tommy Hilfiger with a diamante headband.
 

deepika padukoe

Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala in New York. (Image courtesy: AFP)


Deepika, 31, recently made her Hollywood debut opposite The Rock's Fate Of The Furious co-star Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage. She's now on home ground filming director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new project Padmavati with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika made her international red carpet debut at the MTV EMAs last year - this year, she was spotted at the after parties for the Oscars and Golden Globes.

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement