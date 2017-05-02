Things Priyanka Chopra Can Use Her Met Gala Dress For, According To Twitter

#PriyankaChopra looks like landed with a parachute? Abhinav Dhayal (@Abhinavvishnoi3) May 2, 2017
#PriyankaChopra? Orange Groovy (@orange_cheer) May 2, 2017
Apni bedsheet pehan ke chalo pic.twitter.com/NDgXtxg1WK
#PriyankaChopra is living up well to #SwachhBharat. The dress will be a saviour in dust-laden corridors devoid of the cleaning staff? Monica Bhatia (@MonicaBhatia22) May 2, 2017
2017 goals : roti blanket Aur internet #PriyankaChopra#metgala2017pic.twitter.com/UymiDBXTZq? Rupesh tashildar (@Rupeshtashildar) May 2, 2017
Never mind them, Priyanka Chopra, we think you looked fabulous.
Priyanka, who spent the last few days in Mumbai before flying back to New York, has finished work on the second season of her TV show Quantico and will now start promoting her Hollywood debut Baywatch. She plays the villain, name of Victoria Leeds, opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the film adaptation of the TV series that made stars of the likes of David Hasselhof and Pamela Anderson, both of whom will make special appearances in the film. Baywatch, co-starring Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario, will release on May 25.
Keeping Priyanka company on the Met Gala red carpet was a familiar face from back home (and various international award show after parties) - Deepika Padukone also attended, wearing white Tommy Hilfiger with a diamante headband.
Deepika, 31, recently made her Hollywood debut opposite The Rock's Fate Of The Furious co-star Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage. She's now on home ground filming director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new project Padmavati with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Deepika made her international red carpet debut at the MTV EMAs last year - this year, she was spotted at the after parties for the Oscars and Golden Globes.