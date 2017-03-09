Advertisement
Thor: Ragnarok - Chris Hemsworth Debuts New Look, No Long Locks This Time

Thor: Ragnarok - Chris Hemsworth sports a short hair-cut in the sixth series of the drama film instead of Thor's signature long locks

  March 09, 2017
Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth has been playing the role of Thor from 2011

Believe it or not! Your beloved 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth will no longer have long locks in upcoming film Thor: Ragnarok. The actor, who has played Thor since 2011, can be seen in a short haircut in the first look of Thor: Ragnarok, which was shared by Entertainment Weekly. This will be the first time that Chris will sport a different look and will ditch his shoulder length blonde tresses as seen in the previous five films. The 33-yaer-old actor gives an intense look in the first poster of the action movie. The Ghostbustersactor will reprise his role as a Norse god for the sixth time in the forthcoming Marvel film.

Here's the first look of 'New' Thor
 


In the past, Chis used to sport long flowing golden hair, securing back in a half ponytail whereas for the new Thor movie the actor has colored his short hair into black color. In the first look of the movie, Chris also ditched his hammer for two swords and his signature red cape is also not that visible.

The Australian actor accompanies his co-stars Cate Blanchett (Playing Hela, Goddess of Death) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) on the poster. Cate sports a messy hairdo with heavy eye make-up. Entertainment Weekly also shared Tom Hiddleston's character Loki's look in the upcoming fantasy movie with no major changes. Poor, Loki.

Thor: Ragnarok, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 3, also stars Idris Elba as Heimdall, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Anthony Hopkins as Odin and Karl Urban as Skurge.
 

