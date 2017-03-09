Thor: Ragnarok - Chris Hemsworth Debuts New Look, No Long Locks This Time

Here's the first look of 'New' Thor
THOR : RAGNAROK ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY COVER ! pic.twitter.com/Y6WPZlAtIA? Best of Marvel (@thebestofmarvel) March 8, 2017
In the past, Chis used to sport long flowing golden hair, securing back in a half ponytail whereas for the new Thor movie the actor has colored his short hair into black color. In the first look of the movie, Chris also ditched his hammer for two swords and his signature red cape is also not that visible.
The Australian actor accompanies his co-stars Cate Blanchett (Playing Hela, Goddess of Death) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) on the poster. Cate sports a messy hairdo with heavy eye make-up. Entertainment Weekly also shared Tom Hiddleston's character Loki's look in the upcoming fantasy movie with no major changes. Poor, Loki.
Thor: Ragnarok, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 3, also stars Idris Elba as Heimdall, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Anthony Hopkins as Odin and Karl Urban as Skurge.