Today's Big Release: Hugh Jackman's Logan

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is all set to release his film Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, which is a sequel to 2013 action film of the same name. This time Vidyut has waged a war against money laundering and the corrupt agents. Vidyut reprises the role of Captain Karanvir Singh Dogra and he's joined by an encounter specialist Bhavna Reddy (played by Adah Sharma) in his fight against corruption. The film, directed by Deven Bhojani, also stars Esha Gupta, Freddy Daruwala, Suhail Nayyar, Shefali Shah and Thakur Anoop Singh.
Another Bollywood film releasing today is Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai which stars Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Phadnis, Ashutosh Rana, Prem Chopra and Supriya Patahak. The Keshhav Panneriy-directed deals with various issues of an urban and rural lifestyle.
Luv Shv Pyar Vyar a dramatic love story starring Gaurav Ajay Kaura and Dolly Chawla is also up for release today.