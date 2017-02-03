Today's Big Release: Jackie Chan And Sonu Sood's Kung Fu Yoga

Sonu Sood stars as antagonist opposite Jackie Chan and the duo have quite a few martial arts sequences together. Of filming the MMA sequences with the action star, Sonu told news agency IANS: "It's not like our dishoom-dishoom. So, when you're fighting with Jackie you have to remember two things - One, that he's Jackie Chan and two that if he hits you back you are going to have a tough time."
Amyra Dastur was also impressed by her Chinese co-star and said: "He's like a child on the set. No one can say that he's 62 years old. He's like a ball of energy. It was difficult for us to keep up with him. Sonu used to say that we really need to push ourselves and make our country proud."
Kung Fu Yoga released in China last week and the Stanley Tong-directed film received one of the biggest openings in China till date.
Hollywood has movies like The Great Wall and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter to offer. The regional section will be represented by Malyalam film Fukri, Telugu film Nenu Local and Marathi movie Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar.
(With IANS inputs)