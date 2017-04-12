Trending: Jackie Chan Revealed He Was 'Forced' To Marry Wife

Mr Chan, who was last seen in Kung Fu Yoga, also starring Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, was rumored to be dating Miss Asia 1990 Elaine Ng, who gave birth to the actor's daughter Etta Ng in 1999, Shanghaiist.com reported according to Hindustan Times. Jackie Chan never married Elaine Ng.
The Karate Kid actor's son, Jaycee, was recently arrested and sentenced to six months in jail after being caught with more than 100 grams of marijuana in his apartment in Beijing. He also reportedly shares a strained relationship with daughter, Etta Ng.
Jackie Chan has been roped in to voice-over in two upcoming animated movies, The Nut Job 2 and The Lego Ninjago Movie. The actor, who is currently shooting for Bleeding Steel, will soon be seen in The Foreigner, also starring Pierce Brosnan.